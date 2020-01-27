Global  

Kate Middleton photographs Holocaust survivors

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
London, Jan 27 (IANS) Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has photographed Holocaust survivors to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Kate Middleton shares powerful photographs of Holocaust survivors to mark anniversary of liberation

Duchess describes survivors as "two of the most life-affirming people" she had ever met
Independent

Duchess of Cambridge takes images for Holocaust Memorial Day

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Cambridge is participating in Holocaust Memorial Day observances with photographs she took of survivors for an exhibition marking...
Seattle Times

