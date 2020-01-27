#ANDRES_FELIPE_ARIAS_ES_INOCENTE_DIOSJUSTOJUEZ🇨🇴 RT @Independent: Kate Middleton takes powerful photos of Holocaust survivors https://t.co/67uthSlNTO 3 minutes ago Connie RT @RoyalReporter: In tomorrow’s Daily Express we report on the Duchess of Cambridge taking photographs of Holocaust survivors to mark the… 5 minutes ago The Independent Kate Middleton takes powerful photos of Holocaust survivors https://t.co/67uthSlNTO 8 minutes ago whimchic RT @emynash: The portraits, taken earlier this month at Kensington Palace, were inspired by Kate’s childhood reading of The Diary or Anne F… 21 minutes ago DT Next Each of the images depict the special connection between a survivor and younger generations of their family, who wi… https://t.co/68lGqNLECu 33 minutes ago Raymond Gibbs Kate Middleton photographs Holocaust survivors https://t.co/my5z02TXGP "'life-affirming' stories" 51 minutes ago H Bee RT @ETCanada: .@KensingtonRoyal Honouring the end of the Holocaust with a touching photography project in the making https://t.co/coE6Bj80… 1 hour ago Independent Lifestyle Kate Middleton takes powerful photos of Holocaust survivors https://t.co/HVlCs4N7QE 1 hour ago