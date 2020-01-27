Global  

Australian woman dies in lamington eating contest

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Canberra, Jan 27 (IANS) A woman has died in Australia while taking part in a contest to eat as many lamingtons -- a traditional sponge cake covered in chocolate and desiccated coconut -- as possible, it was reported on Monday.
