We had waited for a year to catch the first glimpse of Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie Kapoor and finally, on the occasion of his first birthday, which was celebrated on January 26, Ekta made sure the audience gets to see the first look of her son. Ekta posted a super cute video on her social media with the pictures of her friends and ...



Recent related videos from verified sources First stage brings children's book 'Snowy Day' to life Cast members of First Stage's "The Snowy Day" stopped by to share what to expect at the show. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:21Published 6 days ago Madelaine Petsch Shares Her Firsts Madelaine Petsch of ‘Riverdale’ tells Teen Vogue her “first” everything! From her first Christina Aguilera CD to her unexpected friendship with Gordon Ramsey, Madelaine is an open book. Is her.. Credit: TEEN VOGUE Duration: 08:13Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ekta snapped with son Ravie on his birthday Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie Kapoor turned a year older today and the happy mother posed with her son at his birthday party. She was snapped arriving with her...

IndiaTimes 20 hours ago



First glimpse of 'Vyommitra', the humanoid for Gaganyaan; it's a 'She' With the first unmanned flight as part of the first human spaceflight programme (Gaganyaan) scheduled for later this year, here's the first glimpse of the...

IndiaTimes 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this