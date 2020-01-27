Mumbai: Nawab Malik opposes Padma Shri to Adnan Sami, says it is 'insult to people of India'

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Monday slammed the BJP led Central government over Padma Shri being awarded to Singer Adnan Sami and said that it is a damage control exercise of the BJP and an insult to the people of India.







Maharashtra Minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik on Adnan Sami conferred with... 👓 View full article

