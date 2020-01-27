Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mumbai: Nawab Malik opposes Padma Shri to Adnan Sami, says it is 'insult to people of India'

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Monday slammed the BJP led Central government over Padma Shri being awarded to Singer Adnan Sami and said that it is a damage control exercise of the BJP and an insult to the people of India.



Maharashtra Minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik on Adnan Sami conferred with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Adnan Sami awarded Padma Shri: Congress & NCP slam Modi govt, singer hits back

Adnan Sami awarded Padma Shri: Congress & NCP slam Modi govt, singer hits back 02:48

 A massive political war has broken out over Padma Shri to Adnan Sami. Congress and its ally NCP have hit out at the Modi government over the issue.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly [Video]After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY TO TABLE ANTI-CAA RESOLUTION TODAY, SHASHI THAROOR ATTACKS CENTRE OVER CITIZENSHIP LAW, DELHI POLLS 2020: AMIT SHAH CORNERS OPPOSITION OVER SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST, SHARJEEL IMAM'S..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Watch: Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar's reaction to Padma Shri honour [Video]Watch: Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar's reaction to Padma Shri honour

Bollywood members Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar reacted to being chosen for the Padma Shri.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MNS wing urges government to take back decision to award Padma Shri to Adnan Sami

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) cinema wing chief Amey Khopkar on Sunday opposed Padma Shri award to singer Adnan Sami and called upon the central government...
Mid-Day

Ekta, KJo, Kangana react to Padma Shri wins

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut along with singer Adnan Sami and other personalities from the entertainment industry have been...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SifyMid-DayDNABollywood Life

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.