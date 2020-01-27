Global  

Eight lakh Indians using extramarital dating app Gleeden

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Eight lakh married Indian men and women, with the largest percentage from the tech hub of Bengaluru, have registered on an extra-marital dating app -- Gleeden, a new report said on Monday.

Gleeden has substantial evidence that the New Year's resolution of thousands of Indians is to commit infidelity or flirt with the prospect...
