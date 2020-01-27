Global  

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Bollywood Life Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys. The annual ceremony isn't only focused on music, as news broke earlier on Sunday that Bryant and his daughter had passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Many took to the star-studded ceremony to pay their respects to the NBA legend, including Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Common and Priyanka.
News video: Remembering Kobe Bryant on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show

Remembering Kobe Bryant on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show 03:25

 Remembering Kobe Bryant on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show

Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built' [Video]Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built'

At Staples Center, the atmosphere at the Grammy Awards was subdued, tempered by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday. Betty Yu..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:54Published

The Grammys pay tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]The Grammys pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published


Priyanka Chopra's special way of paying tribute to Bryant at Grammys

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys.
Sify

PICS: Priyanka, Nick at the Grammys red carpet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas decked up in their glamorous best for the Grammys, hosted at Staples Center in Los Angeles. PC opted for a plunging neckline...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •E! OnlineExtraMid-DaySifyBollywood Life

