Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys. The annual ceremony isn't only focused on music, as news broke earlier on Sunday that Bryant and his daughter had passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Many took to the star-studded ceremony to pay their respects to the NBA legend, including Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Common and Priyanka.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas decked up in their glamorous best for the Grammys, hosted at Staples Center in Los Angeles. PC opted for a plunging neckline... IndiaTimes Also reported by •E! Online •Extra •Mid-Day •Sify •Bollywood Life
