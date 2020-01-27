Breaking News: PFI, related organisations open offices in Delhi`s Shaheen Bagh, Jamia areas to aid anti-CAA protests

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Radical Islamist outfit PFI, whose involvement has been found in instigating people to stage anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, opened several offices in Shaheen Bagh area in a short span of time, according to documents available with Zee News. In one of the biggest breaking news in the last few months, Zee News on Monday (January 27, 2020) exposed the links between the anti-CAA protests and the organisations funding it. 👓 View full article

