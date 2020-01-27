Soaking in the night in Bandra Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

*Toast & Tonic, BKC*



Start your evening on an elegant note at a restaurant with wooden interiors and a quiet charm. It's distinctly European and in BKC, a spot that's Mumbai's answer to Canary Wharf in London. Get a cocktail there. Up the ante. Head to a five-star around the corner.



*TIME 12 pm to 12 am*

*AT Unit 1, Ground... *Toast & Tonic, BKC*Start your evening on an elegant note at a restaurant with wooden interiors and a quiet charm. It's distinctly European and in BKC, a spot that's Mumbai's answer to Canary Wharf in London. Get a cocktail there. Up the ante. Head to a five-star around the corner.*TIME 12 pm to 12 am**AT Unit 1, Ground 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this