European Parliament is independent, sovereign in organisation of its work: EU mission on CAA resolution

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Days ahead of a debate in the European Parliament on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), based on resolutions tabled by its members, the European Union's mission in India on Monday said that the EP is an "independent institution sovereign in its deliberations".
