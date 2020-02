Figaro Genius RT @teamxecutor: Before elections he was darling of Indian liberals but now again speaking the tone of Hindutva.. that's why never trust a… 1 week ago Anandan.s Raj Thackeray: Don't call me Hindu Hridaysamrat https://t.co/qMYcxe8Lzq 1 week ago Suhail 🌴 Before elections he was darling of Indian liberals but now again speaking the tone of Hindutva.. that's why never t… https://t.co/GfmQaMpjig 1 week ago Anand B T RAJ THACKERAY: DON'T CALL ME HINDU HRIDAYSAMRAT https://t.co/sVFtiOsEx8 1 week ago Vishwam for Hindu India🇮🇳 Raj Thackeray: Don't call me Hindu Hridaysamrat https://t.co/fcsUYFROUz 1 week ago Mumbai news Sonia Gandhi had sought written undertaking from Uddhav Thackeray, says Ashok Chavan (via: https://t.co/CTEd95fAvo)… https://t.co/wWfGOUYuyw 1 week ago