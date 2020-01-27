Global  

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of doing ‘dirty politics’ over anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh

Zee News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Launching a direct attack on the BJP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that everyone has the right to protest and Union Home Ministry, which controls Delhi Police, does not want the closed road in Shaheen Bagh to be reopened.
News video: Delhi Elections 2020 l ‘BJP doesn’t want to open Shaheen Bagh road’: Kejriwal

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of playing dirty politics on the Shaheen Bagh issue.

