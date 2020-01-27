Global  

Disha Patani on Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai: Never imagined I'd work with Salman Khan again

Bollywood Life Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is gearing up for the upcoming Malang, and is excited to be teaming up with superstar Salman Khan again in Radhe later this year. Disha first worked with Salman in Bharat last year.
News video: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur snapped in Mumbai

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur snapped in Mumbai 01:32

 Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur snapped in Mumbai

