Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

West Bengal becomes fourth state to pass resolution against CAA

DNA Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Earlier, Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan passed resolutions against the controversial citizenship law.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly [Video]After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY TO TABLE ANTI-CAA RESOLUTION TODAY, SHASHI THAROOR ATTACKS CENTRE OVER CITIZENSHIP LAW, DELHI POLLS 2020: AMIT SHAH CORNERS OPPOSITION OVER SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST, SHARJEEL IMAM'S..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Rajasthan to be 3rd state to pass anti-CAA resolution? Sachin Pilot answers [Video]Rajasthan to be 3rd state to pass anti-CAA resolution? Sachin Pilot answers

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the government will pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Sachin said the Centre government should listen to people protesting..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against CAA, becomes fourth state to take this step

The Trinamool Congress government on Monday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the West Bengal Assembly, thus becoming the fourth...
Zee News

West Bengal to bring resolution against CAA in state assembly today

Earlier, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan became the three states to pass resolutions against the controversial citizenship law.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.