Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala talks about Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's fights, says, 'Asim is an ungrateful person'

#JusticeForAsim, #StopUsingSidForTRP, and #StopViolenceAgainstAsim started trending on Twitter after Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's furious fight on Bigg Boss...

BB13: Asim's brother Umar lashes out at Sidharth It's Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's fight which has grabbed all eyeballs this week. The two fought during a task, and said some nasty things about each other....

IndiaTimes 5 days ago Also reported by • Mid-Day

