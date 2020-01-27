Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala talks about Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's fights, says, 'Asim is an ungrateful person'

Bollywood Life Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala talks about Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's fights says that Asim Riaz is an ungrateful person and is crossing all the limits of badtameezi inside the house
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pinkvilla - Published < > Embed
News video: Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla 08:43

 Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task

Another captaincy task on Bigg Boss 13 took a turn for the worse as fights and cheating got it canceled.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:13Published

'BB 13': Parag Tyagi threatens Asim Riaz for calling him 'nalla' [Video]'BB 13': Parag Tyagi threatens Asim Riaz for calling him 'nalla'

"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi has slammed the former's fellow participant Asim Riaz for calling him "nalla" in the latest episode. Parag has posted a video clip on..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Bigg Boss 13': While Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz fight on show; fans indulge in Twitter war

#JusticeForAsim, #StopUsingSidForTRP, and #StopViolenceAgainstAsim started trending on Twitter after Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's furious fight on Bigg Boss...
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeZee NewsMid-Day

BB13: Asim's brother Umar lashes out at Sidharth

It's Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's fight which has grabbed all eyeballs this week. The two fought during a task, and said some nasty things about each other....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Prasadshirke75

Prasad Shirke❤ RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala talks about Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's fights, says, 'Asim is an ungrateful person'… 18 seconds ago

AsimFangurl

FiyaFiXa💕 🌟AsimFangurl 💕😎 RT @Spotboye: Former Bigg Boss contestants #VJAndy and #GauaharKhan come out in support of #BiggBoss13 housemate #AsimRiaz after he gets bu… 2 minutes ago

anushar53271357

DR. Anusha reddy ( S ❤️S ) RT @TheKhbri: As per Reports evicted Shefali Jariwali will re-enter the house to support Paras Chhabra who fondly calls her bhabhi. Like S… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.