West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against CAA, becomes fourth state to take this step
Monday, 27 January 2020 () The Trinamool Congress government on Monday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the West Bengal Assembly, thus becoming the fourth state to take this step. The state follows Punjab, Kerala and Rajasthan to vote against the law.
