Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against CAA, becomes fourth state to take this step

Zee News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Trinamool Congress government on Monday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the West Bengal Assembly, thus becoming the fourth state to take this step. The state follows Punjab, Kerala and Rajasthan to vote against the law.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly

After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly 03:01

 WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY TO TABLE ANTI-CAA RESOLUTION TODAY, SHASHI THAROOR ATTACKS CENTRE OVER CITIZENSHIP LAW, DELHI POLLS 2020: AMIT SHAH CORNERS OPPOSITION OVER SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST, SHARJEEL IMAM'S MOTHER: POLICE THREATENING & HARASSING FAMILY, CONG HITS OUT AT MODI GOVT OVER PADMA SHRI HONOUR TO...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rajasthan BJP MLA enters state assembly with basket of locust [Video]Rajasthan BJP MLA enters state assembly with basket of locust

Rajasthan BJP MLA enters state assembly with basket of locust

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

Citizenship Amendment Act supporter in India gets numerous states and territories tattoed on his body [Video]Citizenship Amendment Act supporter in India gets numerous states and territories tattoed on his body

Citizenship(Amendment) Act, 2019, a pro-CAA protester has come up with a unique way of protesting in the northwest Indian state of Rajasthan. The protester has inked tattoos of 28 states and 9 union..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Bengal assembly passes resolution against CAA

The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
IndiaTimes

West Bengal assembly passes resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act

The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

miher_al

@l-Miher Khan Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-CAA Resolution, Fourth State To Do So - NDTV https://t.co/2n7a4sYF5M 6 seconds ago

KoizumiKawaii

P🌻☭ RT @ndtv: #Watch | West Bengal became the fourth state today to pass a resolution against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. More here: https:… 12 seconds ago

dt_next

DT Next The West Bengal Assembly Monday passed a resolution against #CAA brought by the state government demanding that the… https://t.co/b7Lzo9N3CG 3 minutes ago

Termina54303923

Terminator RT @IchbinUjjaini: Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-CAA Resolution, Fourth State To Do So #CAA_NRC_NPR https://t.co/8Jj6qJPemj 4 minutes ago

BadanGuddu

Badan Singh RT @ndtv: #BreakingNews | West Bengal assembly passes resolution against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. The resolution was moved by the state go… 5 minutes ago

saadathussain10

Saadat RT @timesofindia: West Bengal assembly passes resolution against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct https://t.co/FZNhXsJUS0 via @TOICitiesNews https… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.