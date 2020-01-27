After Love Aaj Kal, Deepika Padukone teams up with Rishi Kapoor for the Indian adaptation of The Intern

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor have been roped in for the Indian adaptation of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro starrer 2015...

Sara Ali Khan teams up with Anand L Rai, Dhanush; film to go on-floor in March Sara Ali Khan entered Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, and ever since then, it was no turning back for the actress. Sara has been a part of some big...

Mid-Day 5 days ago



