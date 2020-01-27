Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

After Love Aaj Kal, Deepika Padukone teams up with Rishi Kapoor for the Indian adaptation of The Intern

Bollywood Life Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Indian adaptation of The Intern will be presented by Deepika Padukone under her banner Ka Productions and will hit the screens in 2021
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan open up on comparison with Deepika Padukone [Video]Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan open up on comparison with Deepika Padukone

Actress Sara Ali Khan made it clear at the trailer launch of the film "Love Aaj Kal" is not a sequel of Saif and Deepika starrer "Love Aaj Kal".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:34Published

Janhvi Kapoor PRAISES Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak With Ranveer Singh [Video]Janhvi Kapoor PRAISES Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak With Ranveer Singh

Janhvi Kapoor appreaciated Deepika Padukone for her movie Chhapaak in Public. Watch the video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 05:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to star in Indian adaptation of 'The Intern'

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor have been roped in for the Indian adaptation of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro starrer 2015...
Sify

Sara Ali Khan teams up with Anand L Rai, Dhanush; film to go on-floor in March

Sara Ali Khan entered Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, and ever since then, it was no turning back for the actress. Sara has been a part of some big...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

follow_ssdoll

Sweta Srivastava RT @bollywood_life: After #LoveAajKal, @deepikapadukone teams up with @chintskap for the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern #DeepikaPadukone #… 11 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran After Love Aaj Kal, Deepika Padukone teams up with Rishi Kapoor for the Indian adaptation of The Intern… https://t.co/cxhkwwHVOf 3 hours ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife After #LoveAajKal, @deepikapadukone teams up with @chintskap for the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern… https://t.co/VrNx00Pvv2 3 hours ago

ritorbandco

Ritobroto Banerjee https://t.co/LZYnYxRTcR Earns a living all life in a hindu majority country, gets love, fan following mostly from h… https://t.co/wSBEF7hnuA 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.