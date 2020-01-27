Global  

Delhi assembly polls: Amit Shah dares Arvind Kejriwal to visit Shaheen Bagh

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Stepping up attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dared the AAP chief to visit the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh here so that people of Delhi can decide whom to vote for in the assembly election.
