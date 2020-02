India’s onion production is projected to increase by over 7% in the 2019-20 crop year compared to previous year when decline in production led to supply constraints and pushed up prices. Overall output of horticulture crops is, however, estimated to be higher by around 1% in current year as compared with 2018-19.



Recent related videos from verified sources Grammy Ratings Hit 12-Year Low Grammy Ratings Hit 12-Year Low Figures show that the 62nd Grammy Awards were down five percent in viewers compared to 2019. According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Sunday's show was watched by 18.7.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07Published 4 days ago The top 20 goals Americans want to achieve in 2020 Moving into a new home, getting more organized and getting their finances in order are just some of the goals Americans have for 2020, according to new research. A poll of 2,000 Americans.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Onion production to grow 7% this year despite kharif crop losses Overall, vegetable production set to rise but fruit production expected to fall

Hindu 5 days ago



OPEC+ Halts Slide In Oil Prices After several days of losses, oil prices stabilized on Tuesday morning after OPEC and partners announced their intent to extend output cuts till June of this...

OilPrice.com 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this