Union minister Anurag Thakur raises controversial slogan at Delhi rally

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Tweets about this

parambeer

NegiP(Uttrakhand) RT @ndtv: #Watch | "Gun down traitors...": shocking slogan at Union Minister Anurag Thakur's poll rally. #DelhiElections2020 #DelhiElectio… 6 seconds ago

guddi71

patang💫 RT @SaketGokhale: If they grant me permission, they’re going to have to do a lot of answering in court for allowing this slogan. If they… 13 seconds ago

KANTRAVI8224

RAVI KANT RT @ashutosh83B: Now it is official. Minister exorting people to kill. His is minister of state for finance. Will law take its course like… 23 seconds ago

CharmChawm

chawmganguly RT @thewire_in: Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Finance, was caught on camera leading a crowd of BJP supporters into chants… 24 seconds ago

amitagrawal2019

Amit I fully support #CAA_NRC but a union minister or any leader should never raise a slogan like this. Anurag Thakur r… https://t.co/eaLWCIClEr 31 seconds ago

ClinicalSkills1

Name RT @Aakar__Patel: At Delhi election rally, Union Minister Anurag Thakur leads chants of ‘shoot the traitors’ | EU should note this. http… 36 seconds ago

vbpakhiddey

Vikas Bapurao Pakhiddey RT @samar11: At Delhi election rally, Union Minister Anurag Thakur leads chants of ‘shoot the traitors’. It isn't a very long road from her… 1 minute ago

HariyaneKaChora

हरियाणे का छोरा RT @IndianExpress: The video shows the Minister of State for Finance egging the crowd to chant ‘Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko."… 1 minute ago

