CM Kamal Nath calls for Hanuman Jaap on Bapu’s death anniversary Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Chief minister Kamal Nath in his personal capacity will organize a Hanuman Jaap function on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30 also observed as Martyrs Day. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this