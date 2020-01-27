Global  

Centre signs tripartite peace accord with Bodo representatives

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
News video: 'New dawn of peace': Govt signs peace accord with Bodo militant group | OneIndia News

'New dawn of peace': Govt signs peace accord with Bodo militant group | OneIndia News 03:00

 Peace deal inked with Bodo militants, West Bengal passes resolution against CAA, Kejriwal hits back at Shah's development promise, Plane crashes in Eastern Afghanistan, CJI agrees to hear death row convict's plea urgently, Ravi Shankar Prasad says Shaheen Bagh is an anti-India movement, Indians in...

Govt signs peace accord with Bodo militant group, Amit Shah says golden future awaits Assam


Indian Express

Government signs peace accord with Assam's Bodo insurgent groups

The government on Monday signed a peace deal with all factions of the dreaded Bodo militant group.
DNA


Tweets about this

ketansavaj

KetanKumar Rameshbhai Savaj https://t.co/3IIFVBE05o https://t.co/3IIFVBE05o Centre signs tripartite peace accord with Bodo representatives… https://t.co/C6XdbRIsdX 7 hours ago

IamAnjaliPandey

Anjali Pandey Centre signs tripartite peace accord with Bodo representatives https://t.co/Rget8E9APV https://t.co/omCWIQ9bcN 7 hours ago

varunsingh_01

Varun Singh Bhati RT @TOIIndiaNews: Centre signs tripartite peace accord with Bodo representatives https://t.co/civbnVcS6U 9 hours ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Centre signs tripartite peace accord with Bodo representatives https://t.co/civbnVcS6U 10 hours ago

smkhaleeluhb

M. Khaleel .S Assam: Centre signs tripartite Bodo peace agreement, Amit Shah says ‘golden future’ awaits state https://t.co/WPQBqpLTVS via @scroll_in 12 hours ago

IndiaTomorrow_

IndiaTomorrow.net RT @IndiaTomorrow_: Centre Signs Tripartite Peace Accord with Bodo Militants; Anxiety among Non-Bodos https://t.co/9AlwKmeGqw 13 hours ago

IndiaTomorrow_

IndiaTomorrow.net Centre Signs Tripartite Peace Accord with Bodo Militants; Anxiety among Non-Bodos https://t.co/9AlwKmeGqw 13 hours ago

KhLembi

lembi RT @indialegalmedia: Government of India on Monday signed a tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of National Democrati… 16 hours ago

