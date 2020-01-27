'Goli maaro sa***' ko': Union minister Anurag Thakur leads chants of controversial slogan at Delhi rally

As the minister shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko", the crowd responded with chants of "goli maro sa*** ko."

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman attends 'Halwa ceremony' at Finance ministry |Oneindia AHEAD OF PRINTING OF THE UNION BUDGET 2020, THE CUSTOMARY 'HALWA CEREMONY' WAS HELD ON MONDAY AT THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE. FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN, UNION MINISTER OF STATE FOR FINANCE AND.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:31Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Union minister Anurag Thakur raises controversial slogan at Delhi rally

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago





Tweets about this RIP Kobe RT @KunnathRavi: Union Min Anurag Thakur caught on camera at an election rally in Delhi, chanting half of a slogan that concludes with a ca… 1 hour ago Ravi Kunnath Union Min Anurag Thakur caught on camera at an election rally in Delhi, chanting half of a slogan that concludes wi… https://t.co/XTunaur1IX 1 hour ago