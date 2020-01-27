Inappropriate for a legislature to pass judgement on another: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tells European Parliament

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday (January 27) wrote a letter to European Parliament President David Maria Sassoli over the resolutions moved against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in European Parliament, saying it is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgement on another. Birla asserted that the practice should not be allowed to continue because it can be misused by vested interests.


