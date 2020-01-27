Global  

Inappropriate for a legislature to pass judgement on another: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tells European Parliament

Zee News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday (January 27) wrote a letter to European Parliament President David Maria Sassoli over the resolutions moved against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in European Parliament, saying it is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgement on another. Birla asserted that the practice should not be allowed to continue because it can be misused by vested interests.
Recent related news from verified sources

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla writes to EU Parliament President on resolutions against CAA

Om Birla has penned down a letter to the EU President David Maria Sassoli saying that it is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgment on another.
DNA

Lok Sabha Speaker seeks to stall EU debate on CAA

Letter to EU Parliament chief says it is ‘inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgment on another’
Hindu


