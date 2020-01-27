CitySpidey #DELHI | 71st Republic day: Tableaux of Jal Jeevan Mission, NDRF declared best. #RepublicDay | #RepublicDay2020 |… https://t.co/0TxRz9dml5 3 days ago

M Chandra sekhar rao RT @ANI: Defence officials: For the Republic Day Parade, tableaux of Jal Jeevan Mission and National Disaster Response Force declared best.… 3 days ago

Murali Krishna G RT @56perumal: Republic day: Tableaux of Jal Jeevan Mission, NDRF declared best https://t.co/bgjpOYfDuQ 4 days ago

Madhavi Divadkar RT @TimesNow: Report: The tableaux of @NDRFHQ & @jaljeevan_ have been declared best for its presentation in the 71st Republic Day parade.… 4 days ago

Chowkidar Perumal pillai Republic day: Tableaux of Jal Jeevan Mission, NDRF declared best https://t.co/bgjpOYfDuQ 4 days ago

TIMES NOW Report: The tableaux of @NDRFHQ & @jaljeevan_ have been declared best for its presentation in the 71st Republic Day… https://t.co/vtStYMRKeZ 4 days ago

🕉💭 🔯 🌟 🇮🇳 RT @TOIIndiaNews: Republic day: Tableaux of Jal Jeevan Mission, NDRF declared best https://t.co/P7zHqWRaSi 5 days ago