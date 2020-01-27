Sonia Gandhi asks Cong to 'aggressively' raise CAA, NRC in Budget Session
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked party leaders to "aggressively" raise the issue of CAA, NPR and NRC to corner the government in the Budget Session beginning January 31. Gandhi gave the directions to top Congress leaders during a meeting at her residence to discuss the party's strategy for the session.
RAHUL GANDHI ATTACKS PM MODI ON UNEMPLOYMENT SAYS PM TALKS ABOUT NRC, CAA BUT NOT ABOUT UNEMPLOYMENT, RAHUL SAYS PM MODI HAD PROMISED 2 Cr JOBS BUT YOUTH LOST 1 Cr JOBS, RAHUL HOLDS RALLY AGAINST UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION & ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN