Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Sonia Gandhi > Sonia Gandhi asks Cong to 'aggressively' raise CAA, NRC in Budget Session

Sonia Gandhi asks Cong to 'aggressively' raise CAA, NRC in Budget Session

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked party leaders to "aggressively" raise the issue of CAA, NPR and NRC to corner the government in the Budget Session beginning January 31. Gandhi gave the directions to top Congress leaders during a meeting at her residence to discuss the party's strategy for the session.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Rahul Gandhi corners PM Modi on unemployment, says only talks about CAA & NRC

Rahul Gandhi corners PM Modi on unemployment, says only talks about CAA & NRC 01:34

 RAHUL GANDHI ATTACKS PM MODI ON UNEMPLOYMENT SAYS PM TALKS ABOUT NRC, CAA BUT NOT ABOUT UNEMPLOYMENT, RAHUL SAYS PM MODI HAD PROMISED 2 Cr JOBS BUT YOUTH LOST 1 Cr JOBS, RAHUL HOLDS RALLY AGAINST UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION & ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Sonia Gandhi leads protest against CAA & NRC outside Parliament [Video]Watch: Sonia Gandhi leads protest against CAA & NRC outside Parliament

Congress leaders including interim party president Sonia Gandhi protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises ahead of the budget session.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published

Sonia Gandhi visits Congress leader Ajay Pal residence to offer condolences [Video]Sonia Gandhi visits Congress leader Ajay Pal residence to offer condolences

Sonia Gandhi visits Congress leader Ajay Pal residence to offer condolences

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to 'aggressively' raise CAA, NRC in Budget Session

The party will fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and raise the economic downturn and other issues concerning the common man, Congress leader in...
IndiaTimes

Hope there are good debates in Parliament over economic issues: PM Modi ahead of Budget session

Speaking ahead of the Budget session, PM Modi said that he wanted a vast and qualitative discussion on financial issues in both the houses. "This session should...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.