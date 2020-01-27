Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz and 'Bhabhi' Himanshi Khurana's reunion makes fans trend #JabAsiManshiMet

Bollywood Life Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Elated Asim Riaz fans cheer his reunion with Himanshi Khurana on the show - read tweets
News video: Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla 08:43

 Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task

Another captaincy task on Bigg Boss 13 took a turn for the worse as fights and cheating got it canceled.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:13Published

'BB 13': Parag Tyagi threatens Asim Riaz for calling him 'nalla' [Video]'BB 13': Parag Tyagi threatens Asim Riaz for calling him 'nalla'

"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi has slammed the former's fellow participant Asim Riaz for calling him "nalla" in the latest episode. Parag has posted a video clip on..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:44Published


Bigg Boss 13: Do you think Asim Riaz is more concerned about Himanshi Khurana than his game? - vote now

Bigg Boss 13: We thought of asking fans whether they think that Asim Riaz is now more concerned about Himanshi Khurana than playing his game. Vote now and let us...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAIndian Express

Bigg Boss 13: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee reveals she declined the show thrice this year; says, 'Not up for so much of negativity now' (Exclusive)

One of the most popular TV shows right now on the tube is the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. The 13th edition has become one of the most successful...
Bollywood Life


MagicalMist786

Magical Mist 🌟 Asim Riaz FanGirl RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz and 'Bhabhi' Himanshi Khurana's reunion makes fans trend #JabAsiManshiMet #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss… 3 seconds ago

SJiihaan

Sarwath Jiihaan RT @NewsNationTV: Bigg Boss 13 fans will witness Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's unfinished love story in upcoming episodes! WATCH new pro… 30 seconds ago

starstruckkx

 RT @tellychakkar: Do you love Himanshi and Asim’s equation? @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #Biggboss13 #BiggBoss #AsimRiaz #HimanshiKhurana #tellyc… 59 seconds ago

NaazAlisha22

Alisha Naaz RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's father, Riaz Ahmed Choudhary, SLAMS Sidharth Shukla for his arrogant behaviour #AsimRiaz #B… 3 minutes ago

