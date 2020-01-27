Nirbhaya case: SC to hear Mukesh’s plea against rejection of mercy plea today

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

When the petition by Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh, was mentioned on Monday morning for urgent hearing by his counsel Vrinda Grover, a bench headed by CJI S A Bobde said any petition filed by a death row prisoner would be given top priority for hearing. The petition is scheduled for hearing at 12.30 pm on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

