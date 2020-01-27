Global  

Nirbhaya case: SC to hear Mukesh’s plea against rejection of mercy plea today

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
When the petition by Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh, was mentioned on Monday morning for urgent hearing by his counsel Vrinda Grover, a bench headed by CJI S A Bobde said any petition filed by a death row prisoner would be given top priority for hearing. The petition is scheduled for hearing at 12.30 pm on Tuesday.
