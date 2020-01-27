Nirbhaya case: SC to hear Mukesh’s plea against rejection of mercy plea today
Monday, 27 January 2020 () When the petition by Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh, was mentioned on Monday morning for urgent hearing by his counsel Vrinda Grover, a bench headed by CJI S A Bobde said any petition filed by a death row prisoner would be given top priority for hearing. The petition is scheduled for hearing at 12.30 pm on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea by Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case,... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu •Zee News •DNA •Sify