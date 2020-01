Pak cautions Ghani against interference in 'internal affairs' after he raises concern over Manzoor Pashteen's arrest Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 28 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday expressed concern over what it described as "interference" by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the country's "internal affairs" with respect to the arrest of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen and his colleagues. 👓 View full article

