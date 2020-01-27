West Bengal becomes 4th state to pass anti-CAA resolution
Monday, 27 January 2020 () West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called the CAA a law that is “a shame to humanity and civilisation” and sought its immediate withdrawal. The state assembly passed a resolution against “the interrelated” CAA, NRC and NPR. Bengal is the 4th state after, Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan to pass such a resolution.
The Trinamool Congress government on Monday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the West Bengal Assembly, thus becoming the fourth
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called the CAA a law that is "a shame to humanity and civilisation" and sought its immediate withdrawal. The state assembly
