Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

West Bengal becomes 4th state to pass anti-CAA resolution

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called the CAA a law that is “a shame to humanity and civilisation” and sought its immediate withdrawal. The state assembly passed a resolution against “the interrelated” CAA, NRC and NPR. Bengal is the 4th state after, Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan to pass such a resolution.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly

After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly 03:01

 WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY TO TABLE ANTI-CAA RESOLUTION TODAY, SHASHI THAROOR ATTACKS CENTRE OVER CITIZENSHIP LAW, DELHI POLLS 2020: AMIT SHAH CORNERS OPPOSITION OVER SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST, SHARJEEL IMAM'S MOTHER: POLICE THREATENING & HARASSING FAMILY, CONG HITS OUT AT MODI GOVT OVER PADMA SHRI HONOUR TO...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Citizenship Amendment Act supporter in India gets numerous states and territories tattoed on his body [Video]Citizenship Amendment Act supporter in India gets numerous states and territories tattoed on his body

Citizenship(Amendment) Act, 2019, a pro-CAA protester has come up with a unique way of protesting in the northwest Indian state of Rajasthan. The protester has inked tattoos of 28 states and 9 union..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published

Normal life continues in Pune despite state-wide ‘bandh’ against CAA, NRC [Video]Normal life continues in Pune despite state-wide ‘bandh’ against CAA, NRC

Normal life continues in Pune despite state-wide ‘bandh’ against CAA, NRC

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against CAA, becomes fourth state to take this step

The Trinamool Congress government on Monday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the West Bengal Assembly, thus becoming the fourth...
Zee News Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimesMid-Day

Bengal is 4th state to pass anti-CAA resolution

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called the CAA a law that is “a shame to humanity and civilisation” and sought its immediate withdrawal. The state assembly...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealBaapji

Baap ji RT @TOIIndiaNews: West Bengal becomes 4th state to pass anti-CAA resolution https://t.co/9SZJh3dFwU 6 minutes ago

RealBaapji

Baap ji RT @timesofindia: West Bengal becomes 4th state to pass anti-CAA resolution https://t.co/eUB9gbfqrh https://t.co/6YhgpULzxr 11 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India West Bengal becomes 4th state to pass anti-CAA resolution https://t.co/eUB9gbfqrh https://t.co/6YhgpULzxr 19 minutes ago

EdNgaluafe

Eddie necessitas legem non habet Wow?! This Citizenship Amendment Act from the Indian Government is extraordinary! Solidarity with the protestors an… https://t.co/dwsfmbdyKN 44 minutes ago

naomi2009

Naomi Canton West Bengal becomes 4th state to pass anti-CAA resolution https://t.co/WJOI8WVb7O via @timesofindia 59 minutes ago

india_links

india links West Bengal becomes 4th state to pass anti-CAA resolution https://t.co/SGsLNvYA01 1 hour ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India West Bengal becomes 4th state to pass anti-CAA resolution https://t.co/9SZJh3dFwU 1 hour ago

jondknight

Jonathan Knight West Bengal becomes 4th Indian state to reject citizenship law — RT World News https://t.co/KqayafbNTt 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.