Germany confirms first case of coronavirus

Sify Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Berlin [Germany], Jan 28 (ANI): The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Germany's southern state of Bavaria on Monday, state's Heath Ministry announced, adding that the risk for the Bavarian population to be infected with the new type of virus is currently low.
News video: First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In San Diego County

First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In San Diego County 02:17

 Health officials said they are investigating the first suspected case of coronavirus in San Diego County.

