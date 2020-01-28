Germany confirms first case of coronavirus



Recent related videos from verified sources Beijing city reports first coronavirus death China's capital Beijing reported its first death caused by the new coronavirus, state television station CCTV said. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:43Published 13 hours ago Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated WUHAN, CHINA — The number of confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus infection continues to rise with more than 4,000 confirmed cases in China and a death toll of 106 as of January 28,.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:38Published 18 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Japan to repatriate 200 citizens from Wuhan Germany has reported its first case of the virus, while the U.S., and Canada have upgraded their travel warnings. The post Coronavirus: Japan to repatriate...

Germany confirms first case of deadly coronavirus Germany has declared its first confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus that broke out in China.

