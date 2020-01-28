Global  

Delhi Assembly election 2020: Anurag Thakur lands in trouble for raising controversial slogan at poll rally

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Union minister Anurag Thakur in the rally egged on the crowd to raise the incendiary slogan after he lashed out at anti-CAA protestors.
Delhi Assembly election 2020: Anurag Thakur lands in trouble for raising controversial slogan at poll rally

Union minister Anurag Thakur in the rally egged on the crowd to raise the incendiary slogan after he lashed out at anti-CAA protestors.
Union minister Anurag Thakur raises controversial slogan at Delhi rally


