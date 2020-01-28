Global  

US Middle East peace plan delusional: Iran

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Tehran, Jan 28 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan dubbed by the latter as the "Deal of the Century", was "delusional".
News video: Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century'

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century' 02:29

 Palestinian factions in Gaza City organised mass demonstrations as an expression of their rejection of the US administration’s Middle East peace plan, dubbed "Deal of the Century.

Trump to unveil his Middle East peace plan amid skepticism

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration's much-anticipated Middle East peace plan in the latest American venture to resolve the...
CTV News

Trump set to unveil long-awaited Middle East peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration's much-anticipated Middle East peace plan in the latest American venture to resolve the...
CBC.ca

