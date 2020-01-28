Global  

Alia Bhatt sends a congratulatory note and flowers to Kangana Ranaut for Padma Shri honour, Rangoli Chandel says 'mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai'

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Alia Bhatt has sent a congratulatory note and flowers to Kangana Ranaut for Padma Shri honour. Kangana's sister says that she is enjoying all this. Check out the whole story to find out more
News video: Watch: Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar's reaction to Padma Shri honour

Watch: Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar's reaction to Padma Shri honour 01:37

 Bollywood members Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar reacted to being chosen for the Padma Shri.

