Anna University Results 2019: Students can view answer scripts before results

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
To improve transparency in evaluation of answer scripts and to check malpractice during revaluation, Anna University has introduced valuation clarification day where students can see their corrected answer sheets in the presence of course instructors before the exam results.
