Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala on Asim Riaz: He was hitting on me, but I told him that I am married and much older than him

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala revealed that Asim Riaz was hitting on her but she told him that she is married and is much older than him. Check out the whole story to find out more
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pinkvilla - Published < > Embed
News video: Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla 08:43

 Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task

Another captaincy task on Bigg Boss 13 took a turn for the worse as fights and cheating got it canceled.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:13Published

'BB 13': Parag Tyagi threatens Asim Riaz for calling him 'nalla' [Video]'BB 13': Parag Tyagi threatens Asim Riaz for calling him 'nalla'

"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi has slammed the former's fellow participant Asim Riaz for calling him "nalla" in the latest episode. Parag has posted a video clip on..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Parag Tyagi threatens Asim Riaz for calling him 'nalla'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi has slammed the former's fellow participant Asim Riaz for calling him "nalla" in the latest...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary slams Vindu Dara Singh for the words he had used for Asim

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary slams Vindu Dara Singh for using inappropriate words for his son. Check out the story to find out more
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Do you agree? #BiggBoss13 #SidharthShukla #ParasChhabra https://t.co/jneCRloCRG 3 minutes ago

Itstanujmehra

Tanuj Mehra RT @Spotboye: .@shefalijariwala post-elemination shares her views on housemates and calls #AsimRiaz badtameez, arrogant and ungrateful! #T… 7 minutes ago

Ns6Nikhil

Nikhil shetty RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13, Day 116, Twitter Reactions: Fans are furious with Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala for bullying Asim… 19 minutes ago

AmanSin68970697

Aman Sidheart❤ ( Sidhearts ) ❤❤❤❤ RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala talks about Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's fights, says, 'Asim is an ungrateful person'… 39 minutes ago

ShilpaT04409409

Shilpa Thakur RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13 Day 107 Twitter reactions: Fans support Asim Riaz in his fight with Shefali Jariwala #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss… 48 minutes ago

CNNnews18

News18 RT @news18dotcom: Here's what happened on Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar! https://t.co/gASgaz1zNp 1 hour ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Here's what happened on Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar! https://t.co/gASgaz1zNp 1 hour ago

Peruble1

[email protected] RT @TheKhbri: As per Reports evicted Shefali Jariwali will re-enter the house to support Paras Chhabra who fondly calls her bhabhi. Like S… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.