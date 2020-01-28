Global  

Asian airlines ramping up efforts to contain coronavirus spread

Sify Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Hong Kong, Jan 28 (IANS) Airlines across Asia were ramping up efforts to contain the risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus among staff and passengers, as the deadly disease has claimed the lives of 106 people in China so far, a media report said on Tuesday.
