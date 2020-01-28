New record as Rs 12000 cr transferred directly in a/cs of 6 cr farmers: PM

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a new record was created earlier this month when Rs 12000 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers. Addressing the third Global Potato Conclave here in Gujarat via video conferencing, the prime minister also said that India became one of the top three nations in production of certain food grains and food products due to hard work of farmers and the government policies. 👓 View full article

