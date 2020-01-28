Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

New record as Rs 12000 cr transferred directly in a/cs of 6 cr farmers: PM

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a new record was created earlier this month when Rs 12000 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers. Addressing the third Global Potato Conclave here in Gujarat via video conferencing, the prime minister also said that India became one of the top three nations in production of certain food grains and food products due to hard work of farmers and the government policies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber releasing new record on Valentine's Day [Video]Justin Bieber releasing new record on Valentine's Day

Justin Bieber will release his long-awaited new album Changes on Valentine's Day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Billie Eilish wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist. In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published


Tweets about this

djofwinterfell

Dheeraj Jha RT @EconomicTimes: Rs 12,000 cr transferred directly into bank accounts of 6 crore farmers: PM @NarendraModi | https://t.co/4m6os76fbt http… 17 minutes ago

jha_tarkesh

Tarkesh Jha RT @timesofindia: New record as Rs 12000 cr transferred directly in a/cs of 6 cr farmers: PM https://t.co/UWEe6sRZie 7 hours ago

jusclickme

Praveen RT @NarasimhaRao10: New record as Rs 12000 crore transferred directly in accounts of 6 crore farmers: PM @NarendraModi https://t.co/9WXDnIg… 7 hours ago

NarasimhaRao10

Narasimha Rao New record as Rs 12000 crore transferred directly in accounts of 6 crore farmers: PM @NarendraModi https://t.co/9WXDnIgYvS 7 hours ago

p4pdp

Dr. Prashant Pandya RT @TOIIndiaNews: New record as Rs 12000 cr transferred directly in a/cs of 6 cr farmers: PM https://t.co/QwoyIa0ZSy 8 hours ago

narenanagha

[email protected] New record as Rs 12000 crore transferred directly in accounts of 6 crore farmers: PM Modi https://t.co/a21MMjuplx 9 hours ago

13amitupadhyay

Amit Upadhyay Rocky RT @BloombergQuint: PM Modi said a new record was created earlier this month when Rs 12,000 crore was transferred directly into the bank ac… 10 hours ago

sharsanj

Mariner Capt.Sanjay 🇮🇳 RT @RaghuramanMenon: New record as Rs 12000 cr transferred directly in a/cs of 6 cr farmers: PM https://t.co/o3efzyQAfe via @timesofindia 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.