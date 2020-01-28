Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

SC allows Centre to bring African cheetah to suitable wildlife habitat in India

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Centre to introduce the African cheetah to a suitable habitat in India. Stating that the rare Indian cheetah is almost extinct in the country, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had filed an application seeking permission for the introduction of the African cheetah from Namibia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Leopard badly injured in car accident rescued by wildlife sanctuary in India [Video]Leopard badly injured in car accident rescued by wildlife sanctuary in India

A seven-year-old female leopard was left fighting for her life after getting hit by a speeding vehicle on a highway in India on November 4. The entire operation lasted over four hours after which..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court nod for cheetah’s return to India’s wild

For a decade, the National Tiger Conservation Authority has been knocking on the Supreme Court’s door for introduction of cheetah into the sanctuary, saying...
IndiaTimes

India opens its first Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in Niger

Niamey [Niger], Jan 21 (ANI): India on Tuesday inaugurated its first Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in the West African state of Niger as part of its outreach...
Sify


Tweets about this

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Supreme Court allows Centre to bring African cheetah to suitable wildlife habitat in India - The Hindu https://t.co/VycJVNkEaR 4 minutes ago

nikhilnarayanan

Nikhil Narayanan നിഖിൽ നാരായണൻ 🇮🇳 RT @EconomicTimes: Stating that the rare Indian cheetah is almost extinct in the country, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)… 2 hours ago

William55183250

William Dixon RT @the_hindu: Stating that the rare Indian #cheetah is almost extinct in the country, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had… 4 hours ago

Lavender_Wild

Lisa Lavender SC allows Centre to bring African cheetah to suitable wildlife habitat in India | India News - Times of India https://t.co/jlQ3N1Dpy5 7 hours ago

AnopsinhD

Anopsinh D Zala RT @mpparimal: Encouraging news for #wildlife lovers! #SupremeCourt has allowed introduction of #African Cheetah to #India. I hope @ntca_in… 9 hours ago

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @MumbaiMirror: The Supreme Court has allowed the Centre to introduce the rare and almost extinct African cheetah to a suitable habitat i… 10 hours ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times Stating that the rare Indian cheetah is almost extinct in the country, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (N… https://t.co/60EZH9zpzB 12 hours ago

sanode2k

Dr.Sachin Arora RT @PTI_News: SC allows Centre to bring African cheetah to suitable wildlife habitat in India 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.