SC grants bail to 17 convicts in 2002 Sardarpura post-Godhra riots case

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant divided the convicts in two groups and said one group would move out of Gujarat and stay at Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The other group of convicts will have to relocate themselves to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, the bench said.
