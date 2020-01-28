Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Koena Mitra praises Asim Riaz's parents, says 'You've raised SuperMAN!!'

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant of this season Koena Mitra is all praises for Asim Riaz's parents, says 'You've raised SuperMAN!! '. Check out the whole story to find out more
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Koena Mitra SLAMS Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 13 Makers For Being Biased

Koena Mitra SLAMS Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 13 Makers For Being Biased 01:57

 Check out what Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant and Apna Sapna Money Money actress Koena Mitra have to say to Asim Riaz Choudhary's parents about Asim Riaz and also she slammed Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 13 makers for being biased.

