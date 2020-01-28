Global  

2002 Gujarat Sardarpura riots: SC grants bail to 17 convicts, orders them to do community service

Indian Express Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
SC grants bail to 17 convicts in 2002 Sardarpura post-Godhra riots case

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant divided the convicts in two groups and said one group would move out of Gujarat...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

riijjo

Dr. Rijo RT @theparanoidhypo: 2002 Gujarat riots case: Supreme Court grants bail to 14 convicts in the Sardarpura village case. A Bench headed by Ch… 3 seconds ago

iWeltschmerz_

Who RT @cjwerleman: The 17 were convicted in a case that involved the massacre of 33 Muslims at Sardarpura village during the 2002 Gujarat riot… 34 seconds ago

Kashifarbros

Kashif RT @IndiasMuslims: SC grants bail to 14 convicted for Sardarpura massacre in Gujarat 14 of the 17 people convicted and sentenced to life f… 40 seconds ago

ashwaniattrish

ashwani attrish RT @barandbench: Gujarat riots: #SupremeCourt grants bail to 14 persons convicted in the Sardarpura massacre, pending appeal before the SC.… 42 seconds ago

mukeshjune

Mukesh مکیش جون SC grants bail to convicts in 2002 riots case, tells them to do social service https://t.co/O3RRuHRcqx 1 minute ago

Akhtarkhan1002

Akhtar Khan RT @Hindutva__watch: SC grants bail to convicts in 2002 riots case, tells them to do social service https://t.co/ipPFegjnEb 2 minutes ago

wik_riki

the_mumb_fellow RT @IndiasMuslims: SC grants bail to 14 convicts of 2002. The 33 Muslims, who had taken shelter in a ‘pucca’ house to escape from the mob… 5 minutes ago

jagritysablok1

Jagrity Sablok RT @jagritysablok1: SC Grants Bail to 14 Convicted for Sardarpura Massacre! 14 of the 17 people convicted & Sentenced to Life for "Gujarat… 7 minutes ago

