'Inflammatory speech': JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Sunday booked Imam, the co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protests, for his controversial "cut off Assam from India" speech that he allegedly made a few days ago.
Police carry out raids in Bihar to nab JNU’s Sharjeel

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam has been booked for delivering inflammatory speeches in opposition to Citizenship Amendment Act...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar over "seditious speeches" at AMU

Cases had been lodged against him for his “seditious and inflammatory” speeches in Aligarh Muslim University on January 16.
Hindu


Tweets about this

GuptaAnuprash

Anuprash Gupta #प्रशासक_समिति RT @ABPNews: #SharjeelImam, Controversial #JNU Student Accused Of Sedition, Arrested In Bihar's Jehanabad #ShaheenBaghProtest Details: ht… 46 seconds ago

ABPNews

ABP News #SharjeelImam, Controversial #JNU Student Accused Of Sedition, Arrested In Bihar's Jehanabad #ShaheenBaghProtest… https://t.co/ASRCW518BE 2 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: 'Inflammatory speech': JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar https://t.co/KuPfC4xBWo 2 minutes ago

TheFederal_in

The Federal Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested former #JNU student leader #SharjeelImam, who has been booked in a sedition ca… https://t.co/rIosvdtDzk 3 minutes ago

bhat200

Meenakshi Bhat 'Inflammatory speech': JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar https://t.co/YzgDLdXvcW Download the TOI app no… https://t.co/otjM2Qryrf 11 minutes ago

4minar1

Mohammed Khan 'Inflammatory speech': JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar. Since pre independence, whoever do or lead publ… https://t.co/CtTqk1aoQV 21 minutes ago

rkbnow

Rajiv Kunwar Bajaj And that's the game! #BJP can now indulge in major chest thumping over the arrest of #SharjeelImam This means #AAP… https://t.co/oEwhAnomZs 28 minutes ago

VNarambu

വൈദ്യനാഥൻ வைத்தி RSS Narambu 'Inflammatory speech': JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar https://t.co/1Hw00je0Zz Download the TOI app no… https://t.co/WWo8RvHDoi 28 minutes ago

