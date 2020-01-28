Global  

Stick to old format of NPR, do not add new questions: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells Centre

Zee News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (January 28) said that the matter of CAA is now in the Supreme Court and if someone has an issue with the new legislation, they can raise their objections before the apex court.
