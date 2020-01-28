Global  

Pak must take demonstrable steps against terror groups: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
News video: If we talk to Pak, it'll only be on PoK: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

If we talk to Pak, it'll only be on PoK: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh 03:27

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed a rally in Mangaluru. Singh talked about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Singh said that if India & Pak talk, it'll only be on PoK. He said, “People ask what will happen to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Army doing what's necessary: Rajnath after 2 killed in Pak firing along LoC [Video]Army doing what's necessary: Rajnath after 2 killed in Pak firing along LoC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on the Indian army along the borders. Speaking on the ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Uri Sector, Singh said the army is doing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Talks, Terror Can’t Go Together, Pakistan Must Take Demonstrable Steps: Indian Defence Minister


RIA Nov.

