Aasim Siddiqui RT @RuchiraC: Oxford University Press has named 'Samvidhaan' as the Hindi word for 2019, saying the year was witness to the spirit of the I… 3 minutes ago Ankit Tiwari RT @ttindia: Oxford University Press (OUP) has named 'Samvidhaan' (Constitution) the Oxford Hindi Word of 2019, saying it received widespre… 13 minutes ago Madhav Khosla RT @prashantrao: Interesting: The Oxford *Hindi* Word of the Year is Samvidhaan (Constitution) https://t.co/AKzlPo3HnO I'd be remiss if I… 39 minutes ago