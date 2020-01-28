Mumbai Crime: Two taxi drivers arrested for looting, threatening two passengers

The NM Joshi police have arrested taxi drivers for allegedly looting two passengers for Rs 7000 and threatening to kill them in broad daylight. The passengers had come from Andhra Pradesh and had hired a taxi to go to Dadar Railway station. The cops arrested the two taxi drivers within 27 hours. Twenty-one-year-old Rewa Ram ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources New Legislation Could Offer Major Relief For Taxi Drivers In New York City The rise of ride-share companies and the declining values in medallions have left drivers drowning in debt. CBS2's Reena Roy reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:29Published 2 weeks ago NYC To Announce Help For Taxi Drivers New York City lawmakers are announcing a plan to help taxi drivers who are dealing with severe financial problems amid the rise of ride-sharing. CBS2's Reena Roy has the details. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:29Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this