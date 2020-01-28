Global  

Mumbai Crime: Two taxi drivers arrested for looting, threatening two passengers

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The NM Joshi police have arrested taxi drivers for allegedly looting two passengers for Rs 7000 and threatening to kill them in broad daylight. The passengers had come from Andhra Pradesh and had hired a taxi to go to Dadar Railway station. The cops arrested the two taxi drivers within 27 hours.

Twenty-one-year-old Rewa Ram...
