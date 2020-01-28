Global  

Protests in Pakistan after court rejects Manzoor Pashteen's bail

Sify Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
New Delhi/Islamabad, Jan 28 (IANS) A Peshawar court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of human rights activist and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen, who was arrested for sedition in Pakistan a day earlier.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pak cautions Ghani against interference in 'internal affairs' after he raises concern over Manzoor Pashteen's arrest

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 28 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday expressed concern over what it described as "interference" by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the...
Sify

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement's Manzoor Pashteen arrested in Peshawar

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 27 (ANI): Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen was arrested from Shaheen town in Peshawar in the early hours of...
Sify

