Bigg Boss 13: '#SidNaaz is khatam, it's more of #FakeNaaz', says Kashmera Shah as she enters the show
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () The upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss are going to be quite exciting, as the connections of Bigg Boss 13 contestants are going to enter the house. Following the family week will be the 'Connections Week' wherein the contestants' friends and family members will enter the house for a week to support them in tasks.
Check out what Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant and Apna Sapna Money Money actress Koena Mitra have to say to Asim Riaz Choudhary's parents about Asim Riaz and also she slammed Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 13..
Bigg Boss 13: The finale of the show is nearing and we thought of asking fans who they think will get evicted next amongst Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma. Check... Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day