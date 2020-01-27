Global  

Bigg Boss 13: '#SidNaaz is khatam, it's more of #FakeNaaz', says Kashmera Shah as she enters the show

Bigg Boss 13: '#SidNaaz is khatam, it's more of #FakeNaaz', says Kashmera Shah as she enters the show

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss are going to be quite exciting, as the connections of Bigg Boss 13 contestants are going to enter the house. Following the family week will be the 'Connections Week' wherein the contestants' friends and family members will enter the house for a week to support them in tasks.
