As coronavirus scare spreads, Centre starts process to evacuate Indians from China

Zee News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday (January 28) confirmed that India has started the process to prepare for the evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak in some parts of China.
News video: 'We're not sure when we can get out'

'We're not sure when we can get out' 00:35

 Yvonne Griffiths, a Briton living in Wuhan, China, says there is uncertainty about what she should do as the new coronavirus spreads.

