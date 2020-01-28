Global  

Supreme Court reserves order on Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh’s petition, verdict on Wednesday

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday (January 28) reserved its order on a plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape case, challenging the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Supreme Court reserves order on Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh’s petition, verdict on Wednesday

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday (January 28) reserved its order on a plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape case,...
Nirbhaya: Convict Mukesh Kumar moves Supreme Court, seeks judicial review of rejection of mercy petition

The petition was filed by convict Mukesh Kumar whose mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.
